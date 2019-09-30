Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the highest is $3.27. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $13.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.00, for a total transaction of $3,919,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 240.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,964,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 271.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,449 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,296,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.98. 65,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,973. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.69 and its 200 day moving average is $298.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $235.51 and a one year high of $331.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

