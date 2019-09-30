Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,690. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 86.78 and a quick ratio of 86.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

