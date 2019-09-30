Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 330.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,059,000 after buying an additional 1,715,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 170.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,138 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,394,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Equifax by 26.6% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,235,000 after purchasing an additional 680,935 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,020,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $140.67. 498,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.01. Equifax has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $148.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equifax to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.09.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.