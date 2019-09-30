Eqtec (LON:EQT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Eqtec Plc (LON:EQT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 8741200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $5.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

About Eqtec (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc converts biomass and waste into synthetic gas to generate electricity and heat in the United Kingdom. It engages in sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects, as well as O&M services. The company was formerly known as REACT Energy plc and changed its name to EQTEC plc in February 2017.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Eqtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eqtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.