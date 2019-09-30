Entree Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Entree Resources Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) (TSE:ETG) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 969,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 173,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Entree Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) (TSE:ETG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Entree Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

