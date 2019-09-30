Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.87. Entegris has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,453. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,407,000 after acquiring an additional 118,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Entegris by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 194.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Entegris by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

