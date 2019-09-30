Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $86.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.97. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.98 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

