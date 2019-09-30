Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 6.7% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 478.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in ANSYS by 30.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in ANSYS by 129.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

ANSS traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $221.42. 107,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,246. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $220.82. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.09.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.