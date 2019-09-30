Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Set at $72.00 by Wolfe Research

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has been given a $72.00 price target by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.