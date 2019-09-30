Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Set at $72.00 by Wolfe Research

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has been given a $72.00 price target by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.
Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
