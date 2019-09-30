Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.29% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,922,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after buying an additional 617,486 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 860.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,692,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,749,000 after buying an additional 1,516,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,378,000 after buying an additional 98,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 87,799 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 101,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,148. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Emergent Biosolutions had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Laidlaw set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $84,685.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

