Elrond (ERD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.85 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Elrond token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. During the last week, Elrond has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $2.41 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00190225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01055075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091111 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

