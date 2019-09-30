Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Update

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 588,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $129,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.07. 179,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,957. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 43.66 and a current ratio of 43.66. The firm has a market cap of $607.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.