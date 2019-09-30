Ellevest Inc. Purchases 339 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 147.8% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 46,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

