Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,448 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

