Ellevest Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Altria Group by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,076,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,760,157. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

