Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,018.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.28. 81,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%.

