Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,777 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 175,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 679,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,398.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period.

BSCL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 86,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,119. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

