Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) was down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$2.09 ($1.48) and last traded at A$2.10 ($1.49), approximately 279,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.17 ($1.54).

The stock has a market cap of $209.63 million and a PE ratio of 41.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.56, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.31.

About Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN)

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

