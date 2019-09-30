Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDIT. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT opened at $22.49 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 412.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.