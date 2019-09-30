Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 4.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,882. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

