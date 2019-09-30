Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Trading Down 34.9%

Echo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTE) shares were down 34.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 151,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 130,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Echo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

