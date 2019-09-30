eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.22.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $38.98. 4,745,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 298.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,955 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 40.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in eBay by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

