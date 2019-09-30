eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.22.

EBAY traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,663,057. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1,128.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eBay by 247.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $461,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 89.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $79,086,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 835.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $93,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,595 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

