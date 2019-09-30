EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.18, approximately 8,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 35,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM Company Profile (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

