DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Update

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 825,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.79. 39,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,702. The firm has a market cap of $418.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.67. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 123.22% and a negative return on equity of 116.97%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in DURECT by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,684,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 309,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DURECT by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 133,714 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in DURECT by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.