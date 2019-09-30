Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) were up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 428 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 423 ($5.53), approximately 4,350,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86,290% from the average daily volume of 5,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413 ($5.40).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 466.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 495.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.26 million and a P/E ratio of 3.85.

In other news, insider Simon Christopher Cook sold 275,000 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £1,457,500 ($1,904,481.90).

About Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

