Dougherty & Co Analysts Give Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) a $78.00 Price Target

Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of INSP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.02. 310,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,485. The company has a current ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 39.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joyce Erony sold 191,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $12,806,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Insiders have sold 644,594 shares of company stock worth $43,302,707 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 46,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,526,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

