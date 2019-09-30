Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Update

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 14.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

DCI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. 16,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,810. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $726.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

