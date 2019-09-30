Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Down 11.7% in September

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 218,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $71.77.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 77,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,063,187.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $3,826,179.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 938,366 shares of company stock valued at $60,803,483. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

