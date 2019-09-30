Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT Set at $79.00 by Sidoti

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) has been assigned a $79.00 target price by research analysts at Sidoti in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

Dmc Global stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. 160,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $643.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter worth $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 49.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth $139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth $4,080,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth $613,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

