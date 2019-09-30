DMarket Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $226,493.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 25% against the dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $226,493.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

