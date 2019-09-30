Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.91

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.91 and traded as high as $56.22. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 1,322,634 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,277,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.