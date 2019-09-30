DIMCOIN (DIM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $647,304.00 and $14.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00192057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.01053435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00092475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinbe, HitBTC, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

