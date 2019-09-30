Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.21 and last traded at $66.11, 461,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 478,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $118,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 25.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,007,000 after purchasing an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $12,535,000. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,305,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,952 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $3,754,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $2,564,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

