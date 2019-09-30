DigitalNote Market Cap Reaches $3.71 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $10,334.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00686513 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003292 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

