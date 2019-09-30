Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 22,250,000 shares. Currently, 32.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

DKS traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. 1,410,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $70,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 77.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after purchasing an additional 962,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $18,376,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

