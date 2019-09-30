Deutsche Bank Reiterates “CHF 320” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 320 price target by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 300 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 293.29.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

