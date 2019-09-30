Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.00 ($6.98) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DBK. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.15 ($8.31).

FRA DBK traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching €6.87 ($7.99). The company had a trading volume of 10,186,386 shares. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.93.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

