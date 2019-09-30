Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 13,366 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the period. Ares Commercial Real Estate makes up approximately 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned 0.40% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,130.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.27. 62,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

