Defender Capital LLC. Has $4.27 Million Position in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its holdings in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,760 shares during the period. BioTime accounts for about 3.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 2.75% of BioTime worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioTime in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTime in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTime by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 123,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BioTime by 52.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 227,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioTime in the second quarter worth about $85,000.

In other BioTime news, major shareholder Biotime Inc sold 2,250,000 shares of BioTime stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,424,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,848,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $16,579.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioTime in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on BioTime in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of BTX stock remained flat at $$0.99 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 338,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,479. BioTime, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

