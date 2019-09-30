DAV Coin (DAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $224,209.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $224,209.00 and $14.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00676426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011088 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002203 BTC.

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $10.39, $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $50.98, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

