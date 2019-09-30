Datawallet 1-Day Volume Tops $1,496.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Exmo and BitForex. Datawallet has a total market cap of $628,821.00 and approximately $1,496.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.01054654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

