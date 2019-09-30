Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €88.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.91 ($92.91).

Danone stock opened at €80.38 ($93.47) on Thursday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €79.53.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

