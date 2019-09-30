Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Set at $157.00 by Wolfe Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) received a $157.00 price target from investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $144.43. 2,003,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $147.33. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Danaher by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 398,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.