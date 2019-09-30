Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Set at $157.00 by Wolfe Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) received a $157.00 price target from investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.
NYSE:DHR traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $144.43. 2,003,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $147.33. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Danaher by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 398,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
