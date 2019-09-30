DA Davidson Begins Coverage on American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AFIN opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

