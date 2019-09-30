DA Davidson Begins Coverage on American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AFIN opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
