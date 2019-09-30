D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,906.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.74. The company had a trading volume of 80,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $201.09 and a 52-week high of $268.95.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.57.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.