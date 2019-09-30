CVCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $187,584.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $187,584.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01062189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021052 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00091099 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, HADAX, OpenLedger DEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

