CVB Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.72 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $101,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

