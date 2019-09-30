Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Culp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $30,520.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,629,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CULP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $205.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.23 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Culp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

