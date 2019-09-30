CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.97, with a volume of 84726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$16.50 price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 37.99.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

